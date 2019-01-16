The three-row SUV market is deeply competitive and highly important to automakers. Add in the Explorer name — an iconic model that has sold millions since it helped kick off demand for SUVs — and a Police Interceptor model that massively outsells Ford's Taurus Police Interceptor, and it's not a stretch to say this is one of the most important models in Ford's lineup.

But the current Explorer is capital-O Old. It hasn't had a full redesign since the current body style debuted in 2011. Even then, the Explorer wasn't a benchmark for the class. But it's been overdue for a major refresh.

That's what Ford offered last week, during a preshow launch event at Ford Field. Not only is the Explorer getting a top-to-bottom redesign, but it's also switching to a rear-wheel drive architecture shared with the Lincoln Aviator. That allows for more attractive proportions, a clever hybrid option and a more dynamic ST model.