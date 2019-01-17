Paychecks, IPOs and GDP data: Here are the next things the government shutdown could disrupt

The partial government shutdown dragged into its 27th day Thursday, leaving 800,000 workers without pay, airport security lines clogged and national parks largely unattended.

Those effects and others will only widen if the longest ever U.S. funding lapse lingers. No deal to reopen the government is in sight as President Donald Trump demands more than $5 billion to fund his proposed border wall and Democrats deny his request.

Going forward, U.S. employees could miss more paychecks and people who receive government assistance for food and housing may lose it. The shutdown will continue to delay some economic reports and could even disrupt tax returns.

Here are some of the key upcoming dates to watch if nine federal departments, or about a quarter of the government, remain closed: