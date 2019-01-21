Asia stocks poised for gains ahead of Chinese GDP numbers

Beijing is expected to announce China's gross domestic product numbers for the fourth quarter around 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN. Economic growth in the country is widely expected to have cooled to its slowest rate in almost three decades in 2018.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Chinese economy to have grown 6.4 percent in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, slowing from the previous quarter's 6.5 percent pace and matching levels last seen in early 2009 during the global financial crisis.

That could pull 2018 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 6.6 percent, the lowest since 1990 and down from a revised 6.8 percent in 2017.

Further data releases expected on December fixed asset investment, industrial production and retail sales in China could also "help give a clearer steer on the impacts of the increase in lending and easier monetary/fiscal policy," Rodrigo Catril, a senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a morning note.