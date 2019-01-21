Asia stocks poised for gains ahead of Chinese GDP numbers

Asia Pacific markets were set to trade higher as investors waited for the release of important Chinese economic data that could provide a closer look into the health of the world's second-largest economy.
China's GDP data closely watched
Beijing is expected to announce China's gross domestic product numbers for the fourth quarter around 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN. Economic growth in the country is widely expected to have cooled to its slowest rate in almost three decades in 2018.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Chinese economy to have grown 6.4 percent in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, slowing from the previous quarter's 6.5 percent pace and matching levels last seen in early 2009 during the global financial crisis.
That could pull 2018 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 6.6 percent, the lowest since 1990 and down from a revised 6.8 percent in 2017.
Further data releases expected on December fixed asset investment, industrial production and retail sales in China could also "help give a clearer steer on the impacts of the increase in lending and easier monetary/fiscal policy," Rodrigo Catril, a senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a morning note.
Australian shares advance
In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 rose around 0.5 percent in early trade, with most sectors seeing gains.
The heavily weighted financial subindex advanced 0.53 percent, with shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks notching gains. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group rose 0.5 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia advanced 0.18 percent, Westpac added 0.46 percent and National Australia Bank climbed up by 0.48 percent.
Futures also pointed to a positive open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,930 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,920. The benchmark index last closed at 20,666.07.
The mainland Chinese markets, closely watched as a result of the ongoing trade fight between Beijing and Washington, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, changed hands at 96.358 after touching lows below 95.5 last week.
The Japanese yen, widely seen as a safe-haven currency, traded at 109.73 after seeing highs around the 108 handle in the previous week. The Australian dollar, was at $0.716 after touching highs above $0.72 last week.
— Reuters contributed to this report.