Netflix slides even after landing 13 Oscar nominations, including best picture

  • Netflix slid more than the rest of the market even after receiving 13 Oscar nominations Tuesday, including one for best picture for its film "Roma."
  • Netflix received more nominations than any other studio besides Walt Disney Studios and Fox Searchlight, according to Variety.
  • The company has faced pressure as more and more companies have announced they will enter the streaming space.
Netflix Co-founder, Chairman & CEO Reed Hastings attends Q&A during Transatlantic Forum as part of Series Mania Lille Hauts de France festival on May 3, 2018 in Lille, France.
Sylvain Lefevre | Getty Images
Netflix slid 2.3 percent Tuesday even after securing 13 Oscar nominations, including a best picture nod for "Roma."

The market overall was in the negative Tuesday morning amid fears of an economic slowdown, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropping over 1 percent. Netflix's relatively greater drop seemed surprising on a morning when its films were being celebrated. Netflix received more Oscar nominations than any other studio besides Walt Disney Studios and Fox Searchlight, according to Variety.

Netflix's nominations for "Roma" marks its first in the best picture category, considered the premiere prize of the event. Netflix has continued to place increasing emphasis on its original content as more and more companies have announced they will enter the streaming market. In its fourth quarter 2018 earnings report, Netflix said it is "becoming less focused on 2nd run programming" due to its original content success. Still, it is not shying away from second run programming completely.

"We are ready to pay top-of-market prices for second run content when the studios, networks and producers are willing to sell," Netflix said in the letter, "but we are also prepared to keep our members ecstatic with our incredible original content if others choose to retain their content for their own services."

