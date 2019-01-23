Germany's Merkel says she has 'grave doubts' about the incoming world order

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has "grave doubts" about a changing approach to global affairs in which compromise and multilateralism seem to be lacking.

"There is a new approach that we see in the world today, an approach that harbors doubts as to the validity of the international system, they say 'shouldn't we look after our own interests first' and then out of that develop an order that is good for all," she told an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

"I have my grave doubts that this is the right way to go about it," she said via a translation.

"I think (that when it comes to) our national interests — I think we should always understand them in such a way that we always remember that others also have their own vested interests, factor them in, and then shape a win-win situation that will guide us in international politics."