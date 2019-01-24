Barclays CEO: We'll likely be uncertain about Brexit right down to the wire

With British lawmakers still not agreeing on how the U.K. will leave the European Union, the chief executive of Barclays predicted there will not be much clarity on the outcome until right before the March deadline for leaving the EU.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's initial Brexit deal was rejected by a majority of the British parliament last week. An alternate plan — which some say is not sufficiently different from the original deal — is expected to be put up for a vote in parliament on Jan. 29.

But, the different divisions within the British parliament have remained at loggerheads. So, uncertainties remain and Barclays is getting prepared for all possible outcomes, the bank's CEO Jes Staley told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

"The nature of politics is this will not resolve until the very end. Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed and that means we're going to the 28th or the 29th," Staley said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He was referring to the March 29 deadline for the U.K. to leave the EU.