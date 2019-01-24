Microsoft's Bing can no longer be accessed in China

Microsoft's search engine Bing could not be accessed in mainland China as of Thursday morning local time. That marks the apparent blocking of the last major non-Chinese search platform that had been operating there.

According to a report from the FT, which cited two unnamed sources, that blockage came on the order of the government.

"We've confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine (our) next steps," a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed in an email to CNBC.

Accessing the cn.bing.com website within China resulted in the message: This site can't be reached.