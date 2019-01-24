Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Intel, Starbucks and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Thursday:

Shares of Intel dropped 7 percent following mixed earnings and weak first-quarter guidance. The semiconductor-maker reported $18.66 billion in revenue, compared to the $19.01 billion estimated by analysts. Earnings per share were $1.28, slightly higher than the $1.22 estimated on the Street. The company issued mixed 2019 guidance.

The report follows one of the best days in a decade for chip stocks. The Semiconductor ETF surged almost 6 percent, led by Xilinix, Teradyne, Lam Research and Texas Instruments, who all beat earnings expectations on Wednesday.

Shares of Starbucks jumped 2 percent after reporting strong fourth-quarter earnings. Quarterly sales were $6.63 billion vs. the $6.49 billion expected by analysts. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were 68 cents, better than the 65 cents expected by analysts. Same-store sales increased by 4 percent, which beat the 2.8 percent Refinitiv estimate.

Starbucks updated its international growth plans at its investor day in December, which has prompted analysts to be cautious amid the current U.S.-China trade war. The stock is up over 13 percent in the past three months.

Shares of Alaska Air slipped 3 percent despite beating on their bottom line. The airline's quarterly revenue was $2.06 billion, which matched expectations. Earnings per share were 75 cents, beating estimates by 4 cents. Alaska increased its quarterly dividend by 9 percent to 35 cents. Southwest, American, and JetBlue airlines reported earnings earlier in the day, all beating on the bottom line. Alaska is up more than 8 percent year to date.

Shares of Discover Financial Services dropped more than 2 percent following disappointing earnings. The company posted $2.81 billion in quarterly revenue, right in line with Wall Street's estimates. The company earned $2.03 per share, which missed estimates of $2.06.

Shares of E-Trade fell more than 4 percent after the bell Thursday. The company's quarterly revenue was $735 million, which missed estimates of $746 million. Earnings per share were $1.03, which matched analysts estimates.

Shares of Western Digital fell as much as 4 percent after the company reported a 20.7 percent decline in revenue to $4.23 billion, from $5.34 billion. The stock has since recovered some of those losses, but was still trading 2 percent below its closing price.