The problems felt insurmountable: growing income inequality, the disappearance of traditional pensions. I often interview people my age who can barely make their student loan payments. Just talking about retirement seems like a privilege.

Yet in my interviews with financial advisors and consumer advocates, I was struck at how simple they all said at least one of the solutions was. People didn't need to save crazy amounts of money, they just needed to start saving earlier. Much earlier.

Now for some math, provided to me by retirement savings expert Ed Slott.

Let's say you begin preparing for retirement at 45. You save $5,000 each year in a Roth IRA. That investment account allows your money to grow tax-free, and you can start making withdrawals from it at 59½.

By age 70, assuming a 7 percent annual return, you'd have $338,000.

But now let's imagine that you start doing this a decade earlier, at 35. When you reach 70, you'd have $740,000.

If you started the routine at 25? You'd have more than $1.5 million.

"Time is the greatest money-making asset an individual can possess," Slott told me.