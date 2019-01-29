Tesla offers lower-priced versions of its Model S and X vehicles after cutting production

On Tuesday, Tesla began selling lower-priced versions of its Model S and Model X electric vehicles equipped with 100 kwh battery packs, meaning that all versions of those cars will come with the same battery.

The company faces mounting debts, amidst other challenges, as it aims to take its Model 3 sedans mainstream, and to manage a greater number of deliveries and service appointments than ever before.

Now that Model S and Model X vehicles all have 100 kWh battery packs — with their range and other features differentiated through "over-the-air" software updates — it may be easier for Tesla to make and deliver these cars to customers.