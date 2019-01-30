Stocks in Asia mixed with US-China talks set to begin

Stocks in Asia were mixed in Wednesday morning trade, as investors await the start of U.S.-China trade talks later in the day stateside.
The mainland Chinese markets, watched in relation to the ongoing trade fight between Beijing and Washington, slipped in early trade. The Shanghai composite slipped around 0.2 percent while the Shenzhen component declined 0.218 percent. The Shenzhen composite also saw losses of 0.257 percent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.34 percent with shares of Chinese tech giant Tencent declining 0.82 percent.
Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.55 percent in morning trade while the Topix fell 0.34 percent. South Korea's Kospi traded lower slightly higher as shares of LG Display dropping more than 3.6 percent after the company said its panel shipments for the first quarter were expected to decrease by a high single digit percentage due to seasonally weak demand.
Australia's ASX 200 traded slightly higher as the materials subindex rose about 1.7 percent as shares of Australia's major miners gained. Rio Tinto jumped 3.24 percent, Fortescue Metals Group soared 6.56 percent and BHP Billiton advanced 2.05 percent.
The moves Down Under came after the country's headline consumer price index rose above expectations, though core inflation remained below the central bank's target. Following the data release, the Australian dollar was at $0.7189 after seeing an earlier low of $0.7147.