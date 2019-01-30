Asia Markets

Stocks in Asia mixed with US-China talks set to begin

  • Shares in major Asian markets were mixed in morning trade.
  • Investors will be watching out for developments on the U.S.-China trade front, with high level negotiations set to begin later stateside.
  • Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is set to meet U.S. officials on Wednesday and Thursday, hot on the heels of Washington leveling sweeping charges against Beijing's telecom giant Huawei.

Stocks in Asia were mixed in Wednesday morning trade, as investors await the start of U.S.-China trade talks later in the day stateside.

The mainland Chinese markets, watched in relation to the ongoing trade fight between Beijing and Washington, slipped in early trade. The Shanghai composite slipped around 0.2 percent while the Shenzhen component declined 0.218 percent. The Shenzhen composite also saw losses of 0.257 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.34 percent with shares of Chinese tech giant Tencent declining 0.82 percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.55 percent in morning trade while the Topix fell 0.34 percent. South Korea's Kospi traded lower slightly higher as shares of LG Display dropping more than 3.6 percent after the company said its panel shipments for the first quarter were expected to decrease by a high single digit percentage due to seasonally weak demand.

Australia's ASX 200 traded slightly higher as the materials subindex rose about 1.7 percent as shares of Australia's major miners gained. Rio Tinto jumped 3.24 percent, Fortescue Metals Group soared 6.56 percent and BHP Billiton advanced 2.05 percent.

The moves Down Under came after the country's headline consumer price index rose above expectations, though core inflation remained below the central bank's target. Following the data release, the Australian dollar was at $0.7189 after seeing an earlier low of $0.7147.

US-China trade talks set to begin

Investors are watching out for developments on the U.S.-China trade front, with high level negotiations set to begin later stateside.

"Today could be a crucial day for financial markets with the US-China trade discussions set to open in Washington and then the FOMC delivering it's latest rate announcement and statement." Rakuten Securities Australia said in a note.

"Investors are hoping for a positive outcome from the talks and Steven Mnuchin lifted some players hopes by declaring that 'Everything is on the table' and that the US could lift tariffs on China, however once again the market will be looking for solid progress before a real rally can take place," the note said.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is set to meet U.S. officials on Wednesday and Thursday, hot on the heels of Washington leveling sweeping charges against Beijing's telecommunications giant Huawei.

Market participants fear the jolt to Huawei could undermine the chances of the world's two largest economies reaching a comprehensive trade deal.

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday, however, that President Donald Trump is "moderately optimistic" about China and the U.S. striking a deal before a March 1 deadline.

Ahead of the start of negotiations, Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC on Tuesday: "There is a bit more optimism in the air in January, or certainly I feel that anyways."

Cook's comments came after the tech behemoth reported earnings which were largely in line with expectations.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to announce its monetary policy decision following a two day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. Market expectations for a rate hike being announced Wednesday afternoon stateside are close to zero, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

ANZ Research's Richard Yetsenga said in a morning note: "It is clear that there is a long road ahead to achieving meaningful progress between the two countries and while steps forward are possible, this week is unlikely to bring the certainty markets are looking for."

"Trade uncertainty is playing a role in the Fed's decision to pause interest rate rises for the moment. We expect the Fed to confirm an interim pause at its meeting tomorrow," he added.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.762 after seeing lows around 95.6 yesterday. The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 109.23 against the dollar after seeing an earlier low of 109.44.

Oil prices were little changed in the morning of Asian trading hours. Both international benchmark Brent crude futures and U.S. crude futures were largely flat at $61.32 per barrel and $53.30 per barrel, respectively.

— Reuters and CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

