Dow jumps more than 250 points, boosted by Boeing and Apple earnings

Stocks rose sharply on Wednesday as Boeing and Apple surged on the back of their earnings results.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 256 points higher as Boeing and Apple outperformed. The S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent, led by the tech and industrials sectors. The Nasdaq Composite advanced about 1 percent.
Boeing shares jumped 6.2 percent after its quarterly earnings easily beat expectations. The aerospace giant also posted annual revenue of more than $100 billion for the first time and gave strong earnings guidance for 2019.
Apple climbed 4.7 percent after reporting a quarterly profit that barely beat estimates. The company's overall quarterly revenue topped expectations, but iPhone sales for the quarter came in below estimates. The report comes after the company had slashed its revenue guidance earlier this month, citing a slowdown in China.