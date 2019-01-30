Dow jumps more than 250 points, boosted by Boeing and Apple earnings

Why Airbus and Boeing are the only two companies to dominate 99% of the large plane market 5:27 PM ET Mon, 28 Jan 2019 | 14:47

The results from the Dow members come during the busiest week of the earnings season. By the end of this week, more than 100 S&P 500 companies will have released their quarterly results. So far, 71 percent of the companies that have reported have surpassed earnings expectations, FactSet data show.

AMD shares also surged more than 13 percent on its quarterly release. Facebook and Microsoft are scheduled to report after the bell Wednesday. Qualcomm and Tesla are also slated to report.

Investors also looked ahead to a key monetary-policy decision from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is largely expected to have kept interest rates unchanged at their latest meeting. However, investors will look for clues regarding the Fed's plans to roll off its massive balance sheet.

"The market today will love color on when QT will end. On the other hand, the market will not like anything that refers to 'we'll wait and see' while $50 billion rolls off each month until then," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

On the data front, U.S. private payrolls grew by 213,000 in January, according to data released by ADP and Moody's Analytics. Economists polled by Refinitiv expected a gain of 178,000. The data come ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls report.

- CNBC's Sam Meredith and Spriha Srivastava contributed to this report.