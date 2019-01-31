An Arizona legislator has proposed a way to fund a border wall: Charge internet users a tax for viewing pornography.

Earlier this month, Arizona Republican state senator Gail Griffin proposed HB 2444. The legislation would require manufacturers and distributors of internet-connected devices to block people in the state from viewing adult content — unless those users pay a $20 tax.

Revenue from the so-called porn tax would go toward building a border wall between Mexico and the Grand Canyon State, according to the text of the bill.

President Donald Trump and Congress have been battling over the president's $5.7 billion request to build the barrier, leading to a month-long partial shutdown of the federal government. Both parties agreed to re-open the government for three weeks — up until Feb. 15 — in order to negotiate an immigration deal.

Griffin did not respond to requests for comment.

This isn't the first time state legislators around the country have set their sights on taxing or regulating adult video content. Similar measures have been proposed in other states, including South Carolina and Rhode Island.

Here's what you need to know about so-called sin or excise taxes.