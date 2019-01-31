God 'wanted Trump to become president,' Sarah Sanders says

Donald Trump was chosen by God to be president in 2016, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) on Wednesday.

"I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president," Sanders told CBN News Wednesday morning.

"That's why he's there and I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about," Sanders said.

Later on in the 20-minute interview, the press secretary said Trump was a "natural-born leader," especially when it comes to immigration policy.

"No matter what the topic is, he's a natural born leader, and so something that is this big of a priority for him, you can expect him to continue to lead on the effort."

President Trump's insistence on funding for a Mexican border wall brought about a crisis with Congress and the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Trump signed legislation last Friday to temporarily end the 35-day shutdown, but not the fight over his border wall.