Asia markets gain on US-China trade optimism

  • Stocks in Australia, Japan and South Korea gained in morning trade.
  • The Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is set to be released at 09:45 a.m. HK/SIN.
  • U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he hoped to strike a deal with China before the March deadline.

Stocks in Asia gained in Friday morning trade on the back of optimism on the U.S.-China trade front. Stocks stateside also closed out their best January in three decades overnight.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5 percent while the Topix index gained 0.18 percent in early trade as shares of Fast Retailing advanced around 0.9 percent. Nintendo, however, dropped about 4.9 percent after the company cut its sales forecast for the Switch game console in the fiscal year ending March 2019.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.36 percent.

In Australia, the ASX 200 rose 0.17 percent in morning trade, with most sectors seeing gains. The heavily weighted financial subindex, however, shed 0.16 percent with shares of the Big Four banks mostly seeing losses. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group slipped 0.32 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia declined 0.21 percent and National Australia Bank shed 0.59 percent. Westpac was largely flat.

Investors will be watching out for the release of an important Chinese economic indicator on Friday, with the Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index set to be released at 09:45 a.m. HK/SIN.

US-China trade hopes

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday that he hoped to strike a deal with China before the March deadline. Trump also said Chinese President Xi Jinping told him in a letter that he hopes both sides will be able to meet each other halfway on a trade agreement before the deadline.

The comments came on the same day that the U.S. and China concluded two days of high-level negotiations in Washington.

Two sources also told CNBC on Thursday that U.S. and Chinese officials are talking about arranging a meeting between Trump and Xi for late February.

Meanwhile, stocks stateside closed out their best January in three decades amid strong earnings. The S&P 500 jumped 7.87 percent, its best January performance since 1987, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 7.17 percent in the month — its biggest January gain in 30 years.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.578 after seeing lows above 95.1 yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 108.92 against the dollar after seeing highs around 108.5 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7277 after touching an earlier low of $0.7265.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

