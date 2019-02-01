Asia markets gain on US-China trade optimism

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday that he hoped to strike a deal with China before the March deadline. Trump also said Chinese President Xi Jinping told him in a letter that he hopes both sides will be able to meet each other halfway on a trade agreement before the deadline.

The comments came on the same day that the U.S. and China concluded two days of high-level negotiations in Washington.

Two sources also told CNBC on Thursday that U.S. and Chinese officials are talking about arranging a meeting between Trump and Xi for late February.

Meanwhile, stocks stateside closed out their best January in three decades amid strong earnings. The S&P 500 jumped 7.87 percent, its best January performance since 1987, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 7.17 percent in the month — its biggest January gain in 30 years.