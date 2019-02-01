Asia markets gain on US-China trade optimism

Stocks in Asia gained in Friday morning trade on the back of optimism on the U.S.-China trade front. Stocks stateside also closed out their best January in three decades overnight.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5 percent while the Topix index gained 0.18 percent in early trade as shares of Fast Retailing advanced around 0.9 percent. Nintendo, however, dropped about 4.9 percent after the company cut its sales forecast for the Switch game console in the fiscal year ending March 2019.
South Korea's Kospi gained 0.36 percent.
In Australia, the ASX 200 rose 0.17 percent in morning trade, with most sectors seeing gains. The heavily weighted financial subindex, however, shed 0.16 percent with shares of the Big Four banks mostly seeing losses. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group slipped 0.32 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia declined 0.21 percent and National Australia Bank shed 0.59 percent. Westpac was largely flat.
Investors will be watching out for the release of an important Chinese economic indicator on Friday, with the Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index set to be released at 09:45 a.m. HK/SIN.