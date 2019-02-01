Sen. Cory Booker is running for president in 2020. Here's where he stands on key issues

Sen. Cory Booker on Friday became the latest Democrat to announce that he will run for president in 2020.

New Jersey's Booker, 49, joined the Senate in 2013 after rising to national prominence as the mayor of Newark. He has grabbed headlines for his legislative efforts as well as his work on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Now his policy positions will come into focus as the press, voters and his rivals dig into his record. His announcement Friday morning laid out few specifics, but nonetheless identified a few areas of concern, notably criminal justice reform.

Booker said he envisions an American ideal "where our criminal justice system keeps us safe, instead of shuffling more children into cages and coffins."

He has also taken aim squarely at President Donald Trump as he mounted his bid. But before he earns a chance to take on the president head to head, he'll have to distinguish himself from with the growing field of Democratic contenders.

Here's where Booker stands on some key political issues as the 2020 race kicks off.