Nintendo just announced a new Mario game for smartphones

Nintendo is doubling down on its mobile gaming strategy with a new title called "Dr. Mario World."

The firm said Friday it was joining forces with messaging app Line and game developer NHN Entertainment to develop the game, the latest entry to its "Dr. Mario" tile-matching puzzle game series.

Details about the game are scant, but the company says it will be free to download with in-app purchases, hinting that users will probably have to purchase add-ons if they want to progress through the game.

Nintendo's 2016 mobile game "Super Mario Run" followed a similar model — the side-scrolling game was free to download but required players to pay for additional levels. At the time the move was met with a mixed reception from gamers, with only a small portion of users opting for the pay-to-play option.

Rhys Elliott, content writer for gaming research firm Newzoo, said Nintendo's tie-up with Line makes sense as the instant messaging firm has had previous successes in the mobile gaming market like "Line Bubble" and the Disney-themed game "Line: Disney Tsum Tsum."

"Nintendo's choice to get them on board for a Dr. Mario game is no surprise," Elliott told CNBC by email. "If it is a success, we expect to see similar collaborations with other genre-specialist companies in the future."

The game will be available for Android and iOS users in countries including the U.S. and Japan by the early summer, Nintendo said.