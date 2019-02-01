These home renovations give you the best return on investment 3:32 PM ET Tue, 13 March 2018 | 02:12

From putting together the perfect outfit each morning (hello, personal shopper app) to cooking a gourmet dinner when you get home at night (thanks, meal delivery kit), there's no shortage of shortcuts to improve your lifestyle.

Yet only recently has the elite world of interior design become more available — and more affordable — in a similar fashion.

"The classic interior design model may be out of reach or not the way you want to shop," said Lee Mayer, the founder and CEO of Havenly. "So many of us are used to consuming online, and having the flexibility of working with people in synchronicity."

A slew of online decorating options have popped up in the past few years, including Havenly, Modsy and Homepolish. These start-ups offer services to virtually decorate your room, most without even setting foot inside, and for as little as $20.