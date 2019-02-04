These were the most tweeted-about Super Bowl advertisers

Super Bowl Sunday is a night when the commercials get almost as much attention as the football on the pitch and advertisers will be hoping the millions of dollars they spent will pay off.

If Twitter mentions are anything to go by, PepsicCo and brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) both did pretty well out of their marketing investments during Sunday's game.

Bud Light (owned by AB InBev) got the top spot in terms of mentions on Twitter, with just under 22,500, ahead of Pepsi with almost 17,800, according to an analysis by Salesforce emailed to CNBC.

AB InBev also took third place with Budweiser, which had around 12,800 mentions, while PepsiCo-owned Doritos got about 10,200. In fifth place was Avocados From Mexico, with just below 10,000 mentions.