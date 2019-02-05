Hungry for credit card rewards? You might want to make a reservation.

More banks are offering rewards for dining out than ever before, said Julian Mark Kheel, senior analyst at The Points Guy. "The competition to reward credit card users with bonuses at restaurants has become fierce in recent years," he said.

The trend was set off by Uber in 2017, when it launched its Visa card with 4 percent cash back on dining, said Ted Rossman, an industry analyst at Creditcards.com.

"Then things really heated up in the second half of 2018," he said.

Capital One raised the dining rewards ante on its Savor card to 4 percent cash back, from 3 percent. Shortly after, American Express lifted the dining rewards on its Gold card to 4 points per dollar, from 2 points.

Later this month, people can apply for the Citi Prestige card, which will grant 5 points per dollar spent at restaurants.

"Dining out a lot suggests a more affluent lifestyle and a higher level of spending that the issuers want a piece of," Rossman said.