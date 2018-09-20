If you bar-hop on the weekends, hit coffee shops in the mornings or simply enjoy going out to eat, a card that rewards dining could save you hundreds of dollars a year. Figuring out just which card to get, however, can be tricky, since reward rates vary and some cards charge annual fees.

To determine which card offers the best deal overall, CNBC Make It analyzed 50 of the most popular cash-back and travel cards in the U.S. Using a sample budget based on spending data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we estimated how much money each card would save typical spenders after five years.

We also evaluated the ease of use of each card and their potential downsides, including interest rates and reward limits.

Based on the data, here is our No. 1 choice, our runner up and a third option that may be better suited to your lifestyle.