Super Bowl draws lowest TV audience in more than a decade, early data show

The 2019 Super Bowl was watched by the fewest people for 11 years, according to preliminary ratings figures from research firm Nielsen.

Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots was watched by about 98.2 million people on CBS, according to a statement released late on Monday by the measurement firm. Those figures are the lowest since 2008, when 97.5 million tuned in.

Ratings have fallen for the fourth year in a row: last year, 103.5 million watched the Super Bowl, and in 2017 the figure was 111.3 million. In 2016, 111.9 million people watched the game.

Viewing figures peaked in 2015, when 114.4 million saw the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-24.

Nielsen also said that 67 percent of U.S. homes with televisions in use were tuned into the broadcast on Sunday, compared with 68 percent in 2018.

Even though viewing figures went down, the cost of a 30-second ad spot during the big game broadcast increased. Super Bowl ad spots are the most expensive on commercial TV in the U.S. by far, with a 30-second slot on CBS costing $5.25 million this year. That's up slightly on the $5.2 million charged by NBC for ad spots in last year's game.

Disclosure: NBC and CNBC are owned by Comcast's NBCUniversal unit.