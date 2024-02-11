Super Bowl live updates: Chiefs, 49ers, Usher and star-studded ads

A general view of Super Bowl signage displayed in the NFL Super Bowl Experience ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on February 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Super Bowl 58 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, but not everyone tuning in to the matchup between the AFC champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the class of the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers, is there for the big game.

The Super Bowl is advertising's biggest stage, with companies jockeying for a limited supply of spots to get their products in front of millions of consumers. For the second consecutive year, the average cost of a 30-second ad spot was $7 million. Even as linear ad revenue slips, companies know there's no opportunity guaranteed to reach more people than the Super Bowl.

"Sports is still an advertiser's delight," Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company's earnings call Wednesday.

This year, consumer packaged goods like Oreos, Pringles, Mountain Dew, Doritos and M&Ms dominate the ad line up. And there are plenty of celebrity endorsements from the likes of Jason Momoa, Quinta Brunson, Jenna Ortega, Tina Fey, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson and Addison Rae.

There are fewer automotive commercial this year, but those in the mix are focused on showcasing new electric vehicles.

Sunday's game will take place at Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas, a poignant reminder of the rise of sports betting in the U.S. in recent years as well as Sin City's push to become a sports and entertainment hub.

The game will feature Usher as halftime performer and will be televised on CBS.

— Amelia Lucas, Michael Wayland, Micah Washington, Gabrielle Fonrouge, Lorie Konish and Jordan Novet contributed to CNBC's Super Bowl coverage.