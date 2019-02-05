Venezuela crisis: Major global powers ordered to stop trading oil and gold assets with Maduro

A coalition group of Latin American countries and Canada has urged the Venezuelan military to sever ties with President Nicolas Maduro.

It comes at a time when political tensions in Venezuela are reaching boiling point, with the oil-rich, but cash-poor, country in the midst of the Western Hemisphere's worst humanitarian crisis in recent memory.

In a statement published Monday, 11 of the 14 members of the Lima Group called for a "peaceful transition through political and diplomatic means without the use of force."

The group also underscored the need for an urgent delivery of humanitarian aid and insisted international governments "take measures to prevent the Maduro regime … from doing business in oil, gold and other assets."