Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell's dinner with President Donald Trump at the White House last week was "very casual," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.

"Chairman Powell gave the president an overview of the economy and what he was seeing, which was quite strong and consistent with his public comments," Mnuchin said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "We talked about everything from the economy to the golf match with Tiger [Woods] and Jack [Nicklaus] to the Super Bowl. We covered a wide range."

"It was, I think, a terrific meeting for them to get to see each other. They had not met since Jay Powell was put into office," Mnuchin added.

"I think the Fed Chair was very consistent in what he said to the president with what he's been saying publicly in his press conferences. I think that the Fed Chair has been very clear in looking at the economy and the Fed being clear that they have lots of different tools," Mnuchin said.

"Again, I thought it was productive meeting. It was a casual meeting," Mnuchin said.

