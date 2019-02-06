Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Eli Lilly, Humana, Disney, Spotify & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Eli Lilly – The drugmaker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.33 per share, falling a penny a share below estimates. Revenue beat forecasts as its newer drugs posted higher sales. Lilly also cut its full-year forecast relating to its pending acquisition of Loxo Oncology.

Aphria – The cannabis producer rejected a hostile takeover bid from rival Green Growth Brands, saying the bid significantly undervalues the company.

Humana – The health-care company earned an adjusted $2.65 per share for its latest quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, and the company also raised its quarterly dividend to 55 cents from 50 cents. Humana's results were helped by lower costs for inpatient treatments.

Capri Holdings – The company formerly known as Michael Kors earned $1.76 per share for its latest quarter, beating estimates by 18 cents a share. Revenue came in slightly below Wall Street forecasts.

Walt Disney – Disney reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.84 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 a share. Revenue also came in above forecasts, with overall results boosted by the theme park business and improved results at ABC.

Apple – Apple announced that retail operations chief Angela Ahrendts will leave the company in April to pursue new opportunities. Apple named company veteran Deirdre O'Brien to replace Ahrendts.

Snap – Snap lost 4 cents per share for its latest quarter, less than the 7 cents a share that analysts had forecast. The photo messaging app company saw revenue and user metrics also beat analysts' estimates.

Take-Two Interactive – The video game publisher reporter lower-than-expected earnings and revenue also fell below Street forecasts. Take-Two also issued a weaker-than-expected outlook.

Electronic Arts – Electronic Arts beat estimates by 1 cent a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.95 per share. The video game publisher saw revenue fall below forecasts, however, on lower-than-expected sales for its new "Battlefield V" game, among other factors. The company cut its adjusted revenue forecast for the full year and noted intense competition within the industry.

Spotify – The music streaming service announced the acquisitions of podcasting companies Gimlet Media and Anchor for undisclosed amounts, as well as reporting its first quarterly operating profit.

3M – 3M announced a 6 percent dividend increase to $1.44 per share. The dividend will be payable March 12 to shareholders of record as of February 15.

Tesla – Tesla cut the price of its Model 3 for the second time this year, by $1100 to $42,900.

Toyota Motor – Toyota reported slightly higher profit for its fiscal third quarter, as improved sales in Asia offset a decline in North America. The automaker cut its full-year profit forecast, however, due to investment losses.

Plantronics – Plantronics reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.36 per share, beating estimates by 17 cents a share. The maker of Bluetooth headsets also saw revenue beat Street forecasts.

United Continental – United announced plans to add more premium seats on key business travel routes by retrofitting more than 100 jets.

Tableau Software – Tableau lost 3 cents per share for its fourth quarter, less than the 8 cents a share loss that analysts had expected. Revenue for the analytics software maker came in above Street forecasts, as well.

Spirit Airlines – Spirit earned an adjusted $1.38 per share for the fourth quarter, matching Wall Street forecasts, while the airline's revenue came in above estimates.

SeaWorld Entertainment – SeaWorld named former Carnival chief operating officer Gus Antorcha as its new chief executive officer. The theme park operator had been without a permanent CEO for almost a year.

Shutterfly – Shutterfly announced the departure of CEO Christopher North at the end of August. The digital photo service also said it was exploring various business alternatives after talks with possible buyers did not pan out.