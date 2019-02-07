More millennials are demanding these workplace perks

When it comes to job hunting, millennials have one question for prospective bosses: "How are you helping my balance sheet?"

The search for better workplace benefits is among the three top reasons why younger employees change jobs, according to new data from LaSalle Network, a recruiting firm.

The company polled 5,000 millennials in October and November 2018.

In particular, millennials want help with their finances, including company matching contributions to any 401(k) savings programs and student loan assistance, according to LaSalle.

These workers also prize paid time off and flexible working arrangements, including working from home, the recruiting firm found.

With the unemployment rate holding steady at 4 percent as of January and candidates feeling confident enough to ditch job interviews, the onus is now on employers to attract and retain their workers.

"Companies are raising wages; they know they have to be competitive to compete with other companies," said Jessica Schaeffer, senior director at LaSalle.

"Employers understand what employees want; they know that different things are important [to millennials]," she said.