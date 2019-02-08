"I liked what I saw," Twitter investor says after stock drops on earnings

"I think Twitter is on its way to becoming a billion dollar quarterly revenue run rate name, and there aren't a lot of them in social media. It's a legitimate advertising platform where two years ago we were questioning whether or not there was even viability for Twitter as an advertising platform," he said Thursday on CNBC's "Halftime Report." "The real story is daily active users, 126 million users everyday checking in on the platform. They're being monetized. I think things are going well and I'm happy from what I heard as a shareholder," he added.

Monthly and daily active users are a key metric for social media companies because it shows popularity and therefore advertising potential, and it also allows for comparison between platforms.

Twitter reported 321 monthly active users -- in-line with analyst expectations -- but that was a decline of 9 million users from a year earlier. The company said that going forward it would no longer report monthly active users, but instead focus on another metric: monetizable daily active users.

According to Twitter the platform has 126 million daily active users, which is significantly smaller than competitors Snap and Facebook. In a letter to shareholders Twitter said its monetizable daily active users number is not comparable to other social platforms since peers tend to share "a more expansive metric that includes people who are not seeing ads."

Brown believes the slowdown in monthly active users is irrelevant since it follows an effort by the company to delete fake and malicious accounts. Brown also notes that Twitter's user base includes "the most important people in the world" like "global leaders, global religious figures, the biggest celebrities." He also notes that when it comes to live events like the Olympics and elections, Twitter is the go-to platform for instantaneous coverage and reactions, which he believes is valuable from the standpoint of advertising.