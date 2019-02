Shares of toy maker Mattel plunged more than 15 percent on Friday after the company posted weaker-than-expected full year 2019 guidance during an analyst meeting in New York.

The company said it expects adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $350 million to $400 million for 2019, below analysts expectations of $551.6 million, according to FactSet data.

The company also expects sales to be flat in 2019 when adjusted for currency.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.