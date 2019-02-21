Pinterest files confidentially for IPO, expected to seek valuation of at least $12 billion: WSJ

Pinterest has confidentially filed for an IPO, and is looking for a valuation of at least $12 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Pinterest is one of several tech companies expected to go public this year, including Uber, Lyft and Postmates, all of which have filed their own confidential paperwork to go public.

The company has raised about $1.5 billion so far in funding, according to Crunchbase. Its last valuation was around $12 billion. The company was on pace to book $1 billion in revenue in 2018, CNBC reported in July of last year.

Pinterest told CNBC it doesn't comment on rumors.