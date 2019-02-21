Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson is set to decide Thursday whether to stiffen — or revoke altogether — the criminal release bond of Republican political trickster Roger Stone for posting an Instagram photo of the judge next to an apparent rifle scope's crosshairs.

The abruptly scheduled hearing in Washington, D.C., federal court, set for 2:30 p.m. ET, doesn't bode well for Stone, a longtime friend and advisor of President Donald Trump's.

The 66-year-old defendant could see his recent partial gag order expanded or his $250,000 signature bond modified by requiring him to actually put up that dollar amount with the court, or even more money to retain his liberty.

At the very least, Stone is likely to face a serious dressing down for his recent conduct from Jackson.

At worst, Stone's bail could be revoked, which would put him in jail pending trial.

Jackson has already made a similar move in the case of another target of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe. Last year, she revoked the home-release bail of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, a former lobbying partner of Stone's, after Mueller accused him of trying to tamper with witnesses. Manafort is now awaiting sentencing after being convicted of multiple felony counts related to his consulting work in Ukraine.

Stone, who advised Trump during the 2016 campaign, was arrested in late January in a pre-dawn FBI raid at his Florida home.

He is charged with seven criminal counts of witness tampering, obstruction of justice and lying to Congress.

Mueller has accused Stone of making false statements when he testified to a congressional committee in September 2017 that he had no communications with the group WikiLeaks. That whistleblowers' website published a trove of internal Democratic Party emails, allegedly stolen by Russian intelligence, in the late stages of the 2016 campaign.