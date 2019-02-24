"Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse" took home the Academy Award for best animated feature on Sunday, marking the first time since 2012 that the big prize did not go to a Disney film.

The Sony film was a front runner headed into Oscar weekend, having taken home awards at The Golden Globes, BAFTA's and Annie Awards earlier this year. This is the first time that Sony Pictures Animation has ever won in this category at the Academy Awards.

"There's 800 filmmakers who pushed boundaries and took risks to make people feel powerful and seen," Chris Miller, a producer on the film, said during the ceremony.

"So when we hear that somebody, somebody's kid was watching the movie and turned to them and said 'he looks like me' or 'they speak Spanish like us' we feel like we already won," Phil Lord, a writer on the film, added.

Since the category was established in 2001 — the first award was given out in 2002 — Disney has won the award a dozen times with films from Disney Animation and Pixar.