Host-less Oscars ceremony sees viewership jump 12%, the first gain in 5 years

A host-less Oscars ceremony didn't deter viewers on Sunday.

The 91st Academy Awards saw a 12 percent bump in viewership compared to last year, but the show, which has seen the number of people tuning in steadily decline since 2014, may not be about of the woods yet.

Comedian Kevin Hart withdrew from the hosting gig in December after homophobic tweets resurfaced. This was only the second time that the Academy Awards have gone without a host.

While the Oscars remain the top-viewed live entertainment broadcast in the U.S., interest in the Hollywood spectacle has waned in the last few years. Last year, only 26.5 million people watched the show, the lowest in the history of the broadcast.

This year, 29.6 million people tuned in. While this marks the first increase in viewership in nearly five years, the ceremony is still the second-lowest watched show in the history of the Oscars being broadcast.