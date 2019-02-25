'Recklessness' and rumors: Brexit uncertainty rises after May delays key vote

Theresa May is attending the EU-Arab League summit in Egypt on Monday and is expected to use it as an opportunity to press fellow EU leaders, including German leader Angela Merkel, for more guarantees on the thorny Irish "backstop" issue.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is among those attending the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. He told CNBC Monday that he had spoken briefly to May on Sunday and would do so again Monday. Like other European leaders, Rutte reiterated that "the clock is ticking."

"On the European side we are all extremely anxious to get to a conclusion and we hope to avoid a 'no-deal' situation," he told CNBC Europe's "Squawk Box." "We are approaching the Brexit date in only four weeks and still the deal is not in sight."

If the U.K. requested an extension the EU would likely ask what the U.K. thought it could achieve if it was given more time, he added. "How (can we) avoid that we just go around in the same circles?" he said.

The backstop is something of an insurance policy against a return to border checks (a "hard border") between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Although the backstop would be enacted as a last resort if no trade deal is reached between the EU and the U.K. in a 21-month transition period after Brexit and is designed to prevent the return of a "hard" border between Northern Ireland and the Republic. It's contentious because it would mean that Northern Ireland (and potentially the rest of the U.K.) remains in a customs union with the EU for an indefinite amount of time.

The backstop could not be ended without the EU's permission. Dutch Prime Minister Rutte told CNBC that a collective agreement was needed that if the backstop was needed at all, "it will be as short as possible."

"Nobody on the EU side will want to keep the U.K. any longer in the backstop than necessary; only 'til a new arrangement for that border has been found. That level of confidence, that level of trust has to be on the table," he said.

EU leaders have refused to renegotiate the Brexit deal or backstop, however, only offering assurances that it is a last resort and unlikely to be used. The EU has previously said it is willing to consider an extension to the U.K.'s departure date.