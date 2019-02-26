LinkedIn founder: Trump's 'reality TV show' approach is 'a disaster that compounds every month'

Last December, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman apologized after the New York Times reported that he'd funded a group that spread misinformation on Facebook ahead of the 2017 Alabama Senate election.

On Tuesday, at the Times' New Work Summit, moderator Rebecca Blumenstein asked Hoffman if the experience had caused him to rethink whether he would participate in politics.

"Normally I'd prefer to avoid politics altogether," Hoffman said, adding that he used to try and identify good leaders and then support them with advice as needed.

But Trump has changed how he thinks.

"I find Trump's running the office as a reality television show as opposed to a theory of governance is exactly wrong," he said. "I think of that as a disaster that compounds every month."

Hoffman said he would continue politically opposing Trump because he believes it's impossible to have a good long-term future if the short-term future is "blowing you up." He cited Trump's disregard for traditional international alliances as an example.

In a post on his Medium blog, Hoffman said he was not aware of the tactics alleged in the New York Times article that called out his ties to American Engagement Technologies.

Hoffman, who now sits on Microsoft's board of directors and is a partner at venture capital firm Greylock, campaigned publicly for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and has been a vocal critic of Trump in the past. In November 2017, he called the president "worse than useless" and said he'd rather have somebody picked out of the phone book.

He's also the creator of Trumped Up Cards, a satirical party game that pokes fun at the "reality TV star in the White House."

WATCH: What to expect from Trump's meeting with Kim Jong Un