These are the 10 most stunning moments from ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's hearing in Congress

The public testimony of President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen began with fireworks Wednesday morning and rarely cooled down as the House Oversight Committee hearing continued throughout the day on Capitol Hill.

From the start of the explosive hearing, Cohen vilified Trump's character and accused him of a wide range of wrongdoing, while lamenting his own admitted lies and crimes he committed during his years as Trump's "fixer."

Cohen, 52, is scheduled to begin a three-year prison term in May for those crimes, which include tax evasion, campaign-finance violations and lying to Congress in prior testimony. But he insisted that he was telling the truth on Wednesday in his opening remarks and defended himself against aggressive questioning from Republicans on the committee.

Here are 10 of the most stunning moments from the public hearing.