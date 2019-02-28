Use these hidden Siri tips to do even more with your iPhone and iPad

Thousands of apps now use Apple's Siri Shortcuts. The Siri Shortcuts app was first introduced last June, but a lot of people don't even know what it is.

That's too bad, because Siri Shortcuts are the best way to use Siri to control apps. You might ask Siri to open CNBC and begin playing live TV, for example.

Apple's Siri is still the most popular intelligent assistant, with 10 billion Siri requests per month on 500 million devices, but competitors like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are quickly gaining traction through Android and affordable smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Apple wants to make sure Siri stays in the spotlight.

The company will likely improve future versions of Siri with the help of John Giannandrea, Apple's recently appointed senior vice president of artificial intelligence who was poached from Google and is now a member of Apple's executive team. Giannandrea led search and machine intelligence at Google, so he has experience getting AI to figure out what humans want.

But in the meantime, it's using Siri Shortcuts to let users control and launch apps on the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, CarPlay and HomePod.