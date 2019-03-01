Lyft says it has 39 percent market share in IPO filing 20 Mins Ago | 02:31

Lyft released its long-awaited IPO prospectus Friday, revealing company financials for the first time and a growing share of the ride-hailing market.

Lyft has been racing competitor Uber to the public markets. It's likely to be among the first of a hefty class of 2019 public offerings. The company is seeking to go public on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LYFT."

The company has been clawing market share from industry leader Uber, according to the filing. Lyft claimed 39 percent of the U.S. market at the end 2018, up 17 percentage points over two years.

Here's how the company did in 2018:

Net loss: $911 million, an increase of 32 percent from 2017

Revenue: $2.2 billion, double the revenue it saw in 2017

Bookings: $8.1 billion

Lyft didn't specify the amount it hopes to raise in the public offering, instead opting for a placeholder amount of $100 million.

Reuters reported earlier that Lyft expects to be valued between $20 billion and $25 billion in its IPO. Uber, which has been releasing unaudited financials for several quarters, was said to seek valuation as high as $120 billion for its upcoming IPO, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Lyft has been growing active riders, the number of users who take at least one ride per quarter, and total rides per quarters at steep rates.

Average revenue per active user has grown at a less consistent pace, reflecting pricing experiments. Lyft frequently offers discounts to customers who've fallen off from regular use, and recently introduced a membership service.

Japanese ad-tech company Rakuten stands to see the largest windfall from a successful debut. The company owns 13 percent of Lyft, followed by General Motors' 7.8 percent stake and Fidelity's 7.7 percent stake. Venture firm Andreessen Horowitz owns 6.3 percent, and Alphabet owns 5.3 percent.

Co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer will maintain a "concentrated control" of voting shares through a dual-class system, according to the filing. The prospectus doesn't specify what percentage of the voting class Green and Zimmer will own, but a person familiar with the plans told CNBC their combined stakes would constitute less than 50 percent of the voting power.

The company's drivers will also stand to benefit. Lyft drivers who "in good standing" will be granted a one-time cash bonus of between $1,000 and $10,000 depending on how many rides they've completed. The drivers can choose to use that bonus to purchase shares in the company through a directed share program.

Lyft has been named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 List three times, ranking fifth on the 2018 list.

J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Jefferies are the lead underwriters of the offering. ﻿

Clarification: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect figure for Lyft's 2018 bookings.

—CNBC's Deirdre Bosa contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

