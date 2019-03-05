Stocks set for mixed open | Target surges on earnings | Get your Starbucks Cloud Macchiato

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will not recuse himself from oversight of the ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller. Barr's decision, in contrast to his predecessor's, follows guidance from "senior career ethics officials" at the Justice Department. (CNBC)



* Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen approached the president's attorneys about a pardon after April raid (WSJ)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell conceded that he could not stave off final passage of a resolution overturning the president's national border emergency declaration. McConnell is exploring whether he can amend the House-passed resolution of disapproval. (NY Times)

Democrat Hillary Clinton said she's not running for president again, telling local news that she would continue "working and speaking and standing up" for what she believes. Clinton said she plans to take an active role in the 2020 election cycle. (The Hill)

President Donald Trump looked set to open a new front in his trade wars, with a plan to end preferential trade treatment for India, which allows duty-free entry for up to $5.6 billion worth of its exports to the U.S. India played down the impact. (Reuters)

China must be prepared for a "tough struggle" as the country faces a "grave and more complicated environment," Premier Li Keqiang said at the opening of the annual National People's Congress today, the country's annual parliamentary meeting. (CNBC)



* Kyle Bass: Trade deal with China must address IP theft: 'They're stealing our game from us' (CNBC)

* Huawei says it would never hand data to China's government. Experts say it wouldn't have a choice (CNBC)

A Japanese court granted bail to ousted Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn today, but prosecutors swiftly appealed the decision, delaying an immediate release of the once-feted executive after more than three months in jail. (Reuters)

A London man infected with HIV may be the second person to beat the virus that causes AIDS, researchers report, nearly three years after he received a stem-cell transplant from a donor who was genetically resistant to HIV. (WSJ)

OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma is exploring bankruptcy protection amid accusations of igniting a nationwide opioid crisis by ruthlessly marketing and misleading doctors and patients about the dangers of the highly addictive narcotic. (CNBC)



* FDA puts 15 national retailers on notice for allegedly selling tobacco products to minors (CNBC)

Papa John's (PZZA) reached an agreement with its founder John Schnatter, under which he would leave the board after a mutually acceptable independent director was appointed. The settlement signals an end to the acrimonious battle between the pizza chain and its former chairman. (Reuters)

California's high-speed rail agency is asking the Trump administration to reconsider its plans to pull funding from the state's bullet train project. It also warned that any "clawback" of federal funds already spent "would be disastrous." (CNBC)

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) plans a major ramp-up of production for its two best-selling brands, Jeep and Ram, by adding a new assembly plant in Detroit as part of a $4.5 billion investment program announced last week.

Bugatti, the French sports car brand owned by German automaker Volkswagen, unveiled today the most expensive new car ever built, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire with a price tag of $19 million. It was developed to mark Bugatti's 110th anniversary. (CNBC)

Lottery officials announced that a South Carolina resident has stepped forward to claim the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot from last October, the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in U.S. history, but elected to remain anonymous. (AP)