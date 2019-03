"Some software programs have had issues with aggregation, and others have trouble with making sure the software understands which businesses are 'specified service trades or businesses.'"

The new law also introduced a break for small business owners called the qualified business income deduction.

This tax break allows owners of "pass-through" entities, including sole proprietorships, S-corporations and partnerships, to deduct up to 20 percent of their qualified business income.

As tempting as it sounds, business owners and their accountants have been trying to figure out just who qualifies.

That's because the IRS also issued numerous clarifications through last year and up through January 2019, fine-tuning the break and naming which industries could claim it.