Amazon can be a 'necessary evil' for small retailers around the world

For Mike Hirschkorn, there's a simple, harsh reality when it comes to making sales: Amazon is a "necessary evil."

Hirschkorn oversees the U.K. operations of Gorilla Sports, a German-headquartered online retailer that sells sports equipment like free weights and cardio machines. He said roughly half of the company's U.K. sales come via Amazon.com.

"Basically if you're an online retailer in the U.K. you have no choice," Hirschkorn told CNBC's Beyond The Valley. "If you don't sell on Amazon, you don't have a big business."

Retailers like Gorilla Sports rely on big e-commerce firms to get their products in front eager consumers seeking convenience and affordable prices. The difference, according to Hirschkorn, is a customer base of a "few hundred" or "few thousand" locally versus "millions" with Amazon.