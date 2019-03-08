US Treasury yields move higher as investors await nonfarm payrolls data

At around 3:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.6375 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0270 percent.

On the data front, nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate and average hourly wages data for February will be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET.

Housing starts and building permits figures for January are both expected to follow later in the trading day.

There are no major Treasury bond auctions scheduled on Friday.

Elsewhere, oil prices slipped more than 1 percent amid heightened fears about a global economic downturn.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at around $65.44 on Friday, down around 1.2 percent, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at around $56.06, more than 1 percent lower.