Asia trades mixed amid growing concerns over global growth

Asia Pacific markets traded mixed on Monday as investors remained cautious over a possible global economic slowdown after important data in the United States and China missed expectations last week.

Chinese mainland shares traded up: The Shanghai composite gained 0.22 percent in morning trade while the Shenzhen composite was up 1.2 percent.

The on-shore yuan traded at 6.7240 against the dollar. The People's Bank of China is expected to ease monetary policy further to encourage lending as it seeks to support the country's slowing economy. Its head, Governor Yi Gang, reportedly said on Sunday the central bank will not use the exchange rate to boost its exports or as a tool in trade frictions.

Japan's Nikkei 225 see-sawed between gains and losses to trade up 0.16 percent mid-morning while the Topix index added 0.35 percent.

Nissan shares traded up 1.01 percent as former boss Carlos Ghosn is reportedly seeking permission from the Tokyo District Court to attend the automaker's board meeting on Tuesday, Reuters said, citing a source.

Ghosn, the former Nissan chairman, was released from a detention center in Tokyo last week on $9 million in bail after being detained for more than 100 days on financial misconduct charges. He has called those charges "meritless."

In South Korea, the Kospi reversed early advances to trade down 0.29 percent.

The ASX 200 in Australia fell 0.27 percent in afternoon trade as most sectors declined. The energy sector was down 1.48 percent as oil stocks retreated: Shares of Santos was down 1.94 percent, Oil Search lower by 2.3 percent and Woodside Petroleum declined 1.7 percent.

Oil prices were under pressure on Friday following data that showed U.S. job gains came to a grinding halt in February while Chinese imports and exports last month slumped. The European Central Bank also slashed its growth outlook for the euro zone.

U.S. crude rose 0.41 percent to $56.30 a barrel on Monday morning while international benchmark Brent was up 0.18 percent at $65.86.

Monday's session followed after the U.S. and China missed expectations on crucial data last Friday, prompting further worries over a global economic slowdown.

Government data in the U.S. showed the world's largest economy added just 20,000 jobs in February versus an expected gain of 180,000, marking the weakest month of jobs creation since September 2017.

"The data is prone to large revisions, and other labour market indicators remain strong," analysts at ANZ Research said in a morning note. "Nonetheless, it is plausible that the more mixed US data in recent months could be starting to flow through into labour demand."

Meanwhile, Chinese customs data showed exports fell 20.7 percent on-year last month, missing economists' expectations of a 4.8 percent decline. Imports dropped 5.2 percent, more than the 1.4 percent predicted fall.

The U.S. dollar traded at 97.416 against a basket of its peers at 10:37 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday, climbing from levels below 97.000 in the previous week.

Among other major currencies, the Japanese yen fetched 111.04 to the dollar, strengthening from previous lows around 111.60 last week. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7035.

