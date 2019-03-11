Asia trades mixed amid growing concerns over global growth

Asia Pacific markets traded mixed on Monday as investors remained cautious over a possible global economic slowdown after important data in the United States and China missed expectations last week.

Chinese mainland shares traded up: The Shanghai composite gained 0.22 percent in morning trade while the Shenzhen composite was up 1.2 percent.

The on-shore yuan traded at 6.7240 against the dollar. The People's Bank of China is expected to ease monetary policy further to encourage lending as it seeks to support the country's slowing economy. Its head, Governor Yi Gang, reportedly said on Sunday the central bank will not use the exchange rate to boost its exports or as a tool in trade frictions.

Japan's Nikkei 225 see-sawed between gains and losses to trade up 0.16 percent mid-morning while the Topix index added 0.35 percent.

Nissan shares traded up 1.01 percent as former boss Carlos Ghosn is reportedly seeking permission from the Tokyo District Court to attend the automaker's board meeting on Tuesday, Reuters said, citing a source.

Ghosn, the former Nissan chairman, was released from a detention center in Tokyo last week on $9 million in bail after being detained for more than 100 days on financial misconduct charges. He has called those charges "meritless."

In South Korea, the Kospi reversed early advances to trade down 0.29 percent.

The ASX 200 in Australia fell 0.27 percent in afternoon trade as most sectors declined. The energy sector was down 1.48 percent as oil stocks retreated: Shares of Santos was down 1.94 percent, Oil Search lower by 2.3 percent and Woodside Petroleum declined 1.7 percent.

Oil prices were under pressure on Friday following data that showed U.S. job gains came to a grinding halt in February while Chinese imports and exports last month slumped. The European Central Bank also slashed its growth outlook for the euro zone.

U.S. crude rose 0.41 percent to $56.30 a barrel on Monday morning while international benchmark Brent was up 0.18 percent at $65.86.