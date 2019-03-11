Watch: First White House press briefing in record 42 days

[The stream is set to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is slated to field reporters' questions Monday in the formal briefing room for the first time in six weeks.

The 42-day gap in official briefings marks the longest such lapse of President Donald Trump's administration.

The administration says it has shifted its communications strategy away from press briefings in order to give Trump more opportunities to speak to the American people directly.

The rare briefing comes as the White House unveils its fiscal 2020 budget proposal, which would allocate $8.6 billion toward Trump's long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Office of Management and Budget's acting director, Russell Vought, will join Sanders at the podium.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.