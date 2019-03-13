Cramer Remix: Why I still have faith in Boeing   

Financial news have been "correctly" dominated by the Federal Aviation Administration's order that Boeing 737 Max jets be grounded in the United States after two of the planes were involved in fatal crashes in less than five months, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

The "Mad Money" host addressed questions he has been asked about how the event could affect the stock. Shares of the airplane manufacturer saw a 0.46 percent bump during the session, but he said it's "too soon" to assess the impact.

But Cramer isn't giving up on the company.

"I have total confidence in the Boeing company to get to the bottom of this and to restore any trust lost in the company," he said. "If that's enough, you should buy it."

