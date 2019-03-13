Tech giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon need new competition rules, UK government report finds

Tech companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft are stifling competition and innovation and should be subject to new antitrust rules, a new U.K. government report on Wednesday said.

The 150-page document, commissioned by Britain's finance minister, said the U.K.'s competition rules "must be updated for the digital age" to increase consumer choice and give users more control over their data. The report stopped short of calling for big tech companies to be broken up, an idea proposed last week by U.S. presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

"The digital sector has created substantial benefits but these have come at the cost of increasing dominance of a few companies which is limiting competition and consumer choice and innovation," said Jason Furman, former chief economic advisor to ex-President Barack Obama, who chaired the group behind the report.