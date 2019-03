On Wednesday, yields rose despite the Labor Department indicating that wholesale prices barely increased in February after falling for three straight months. Overnight, data showed China's industrial output expanded at its slowest rate in 17 years.

Stateside, investors are likely to closely monitor another fresh round of economic data Thursday. Weekly jobless claims and import prices for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. New home sales for January are set to follow slightly later in the session.

Meanwhile, the Treasury is set to auction $60 billion worth of four-week bills and $35 billion worth of eight-week bills on Thursday.