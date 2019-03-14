Facebook, Google should be investigated for dominating digital advertising, UK finance minister says

The U.K.'s competition watchdog should examine the dominance of tech companies like Facebook and Google in digital advertising "as soon as possible," Britain's finance minister said.

In his Spring budget statement to the Parliament on Wednesday, U.K. Finance Minister Philip Hammond urged the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to launch a review of Britain's digital advertising market, citing concerns that digital platforms are stifling competition.

"I am today writing to ask whether the CMA Board would prioritise a decision on whether to take forward a market study into digital advertising market, as soon as you consider it possible to do so, and come forward with recommendations," Hammond said in a letter to the CMA also sent on Wednesday.

Hammond welcomed the findings of a U.K. government report published on Wednesday that recommended Britain's competition rules "must be updated for the digital age." The 150-page report stopped short of calling for a break-up of big tech but found companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft are stifling innovation and limiting consumer choice.