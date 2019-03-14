The UK needs a second Brexit referendum after no-deal exit is rejected, says Scottish lawmaker

As U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's proposed Brexit deal continues to face a pummeling in Parliament, the only option is to return the matter to the British public for a second referendum, according to Drew Hendry, a U.K. member of parliament from Scotland.

Hendry on Wednesday joined the chorus of parliamentarians calling for more time before Britain's looming departure from the European Union.

"There needs to be a situation now where there's an extension to Article 50 to allow this to go back to the people," Hendry told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Wednesday. Article 50 refers to the formal two-year process governing the U.K.'s departure from the European Union.

"The reason for that is very clear: There is a constitutional crisis now in the U.K. Theresa May's government is now feral," added Hendry, a Scottish National Party politician.

U.K. lawmakers rejected on Wednesday the prospect of leaving the EU without a deal. On Thursday, they will vote on whether to seek an extension to Article 50, which could prolong its exit deadline. Such an extension would need to be granted by all 27 other member states of the EU.