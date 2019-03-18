Dow set to drop | Trump targets GM | US probes FAA Boeing approval

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning as investors prepared for a Fed meeting later this week. Momentum is positive heading into the week, with the Dow riding a three-day win streak and the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all up in four of the past five sessions. (CNBC)

President Donald Trump targeted both General Motors (GM) and an Ohio union official over an assembly plant that the automaker closed earlier this month. He claimed that GM "let our Country down." Shares of GM were slightly higher in premarket trading. (CNBC)

On the data front this morning, the National Association of Home Builders is out with its monthly sentiment survey for March at 10 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for a reading of 63. That would be up one point from February. (CNBC)

Lumber Liquidators (LL) and Overstock.com (OSTK) are among the few companies scheduled to report quarterly earnings this morning, while cannabis producer Tilray (TLRY) will be out with its numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)